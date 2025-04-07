The move is said to be part of Meta’s broader strategy to increase spending on AI and cloud infrastructure. Credit: miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com

Social media giant Meta Platforms is planning to invest close to $1bn in a data centre development in central Wisconsin, the US, Bloomberg reported.

This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to increase spending on AI and cloud infrastructure, the report said.

In February 2025, the state of Wisconsin reached an incentive agreement with an unidentified company, referred to by an alias, for a data centre project with an estimated multiyear investment of $837m.

A source familiar with the matter identified the company as Meta.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation stated that it typically reveals the identities of involved companies once contracts are formally approved.

Meta has indicated plans to spend up to $65bn in 2025 on infrastructure, with a significant focus on AI-related facilities. This includes a major construction project already underway in Louisiana.

The company already operates data centres in other parts of the US Midwest, including Iowa and DeKalb, Illinois.

The proposed Wisconsin facility would contribute to a growing number of large-scale data centres across the US.

Meta is integrating AI across its entire product suite, influencing everything from targeted advertising on Instagram and Facebook to the ordering of content in user feeds.

AI capabilities are also embedded in Meta’s consumer hardware, including its Meta Quest headsets and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

In February 2025, The Information reported that Meta Platforms is exploring the development of a new data centre campus to support its AI projects, with estimated costs exceeding $200bn.

Around the same time, reports emerged that Meta was in the early stages of negotiating a financing package, estimated at around $35bn, to bolster its data-centre infrastructure in the US.

In January, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, told investors that he anticipates total AI-related investment could eventually reach hundreds of billions of dollars.

Apart from Meta, several other companies are said to be considering Wisconsin as a site for large-scale data centres, known as hyperscalers.

In May 2024, Microsoft announced plans to invest $3.3bn in Wisconsin to support the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure and related activities.

Additionally, Wisconsin is among 16 states under consideration for a portion of OpenAI’s proposed $500bn Stargate initiative, which aims to expand AI infrastructure across the US.