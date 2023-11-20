Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms has split up its Responsible AI team as part of a wider strategy to reshuffle AI teams, The Information has reported.
The Responsible AI team was primarily responsible for preventing any harm related to AI technology ventures developed and deployed by Meta.
The latest move is part of the tech giant’s plan to divert more resources towards its ongoing generative AI work, the report said.
The disbanded team members will continue to support other relevant cross-Meta efforts related to responsible AI development and use.
The majority of Responsible AI team members will now be moved to Meta’s generative AI team, which was formed in February 2023 to develop generative AI products.
The remaining Responsible AI unit employees will become a part of the company’s AI infrastructure division, which works on various systems and tools required for developing and operating AI products, a Meta spokesperson told The Information.
“We continue to prioritise and invest in safe and responsible AI development and these changes will allow us to better scale to meet our future needs,” the spokesperson added.
Since last month, the company has started launching its generative AI tools that can be used for generating image backgrounds or for creating variations of written text for advertisers, a Reuters report noted.
Meta’s existing portfolio of AI products consists of an AI chatbot, referred to as Meta AI, which has been developed to create text responses and photo-realistic images and a language model ‘Llama 2.’
Last week, Meta released its new generative AI tools such as ‘Emu Video’ and ‘Emu Edit’, for its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
Both tools can be used for creating artificially generated video content.