Meta opens Middle East headquarters in Dubai

US-based Meta, formerly Facebook, has opened its regional headquarters serving the Middle East and North Africa region in Dubai Internet City.

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum opened the firm’s new regional headquarters, which will accommodate up to 100 employees.

Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg also attended the formal office opening ceremony.

Meta has been in the region for 10 years, working with communities, creators, partners, media and governments, the firm said.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the company is one of many leading global technology companies that have benefited from Dubai’s “vibrant growth-friendly environment”.

Dubai will continue to expand its cooperation with the world’s leading firms as part of its vision to be a global pioneer in adopting future-oriented technologies and advancements, he added.

Key UAE government officials accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during the inaugural visit.

They include UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications Omar bin Sultan al-Olama; Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Hadi al-Hussaini; Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism director general Helal Saeed al Marri; Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy vice chairman Ahmad Abdullah bin Byat; and Tecom Group CEO Malek Al-Malek.