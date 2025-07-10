The investigation is expected to span several months. Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com.

The French competition authority, Autorité de la concurrence, has initiated an investigation into Meta Platforms regarding allegations of exploiting its dominant position in the online advertising market.

In a statement, the regulator said that the owner of Facebook is accused of restricting access to ad verification partnerships. The terms for such partnerships were reportedly opaque, discriminatory, and unfair.

“The General Rapporteur of the Autorité de la concurrence announces that an objection has been notified to the Meta group, concerning practices implemented in the online advertising sector, which are likely to have consequences on several related markets for the provision of ad verification services and ad spaces,” the statement said.

The investigation is expected to span several months. No verdict has been reached regarding Meta’s guilt.

The inquiry stems from a complaint filed in October 2022 by Adloox, an advertising platform now owned by the US company Scope3. Following this complaint, the Autorité imposed interim measures in May 2023.

The interim measures required Meta to establish and publicise new criteria for accessing and maintaining ‘viewability’ and ‘brand safety’ partnerships. Additionally, the measures aimed to expedite Adloox’s admission into these partnerships.

The interim measures will remain in effect until a final decision is made.

In Spain, Meta is set to face a trial in October 2025 on similar grounds. Over 80 media companies filed a €551m ($645m) complaint, accusing Meta of unfair competition. Furthermore, online rights campaigners filed complaints in Europe earlier in 2025 against Meta’s advertising practices.

The tech major is also at risk of accruing daily fines if it does not adjust its pay-or-consent model to comply with European Union (EU) antitrust mandates.