US-based company Meta Platforms IT hiring rose 84.1% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 25.18% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.15% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 16.47% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Meta Platforms IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Meta Platforms, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 93.08% in December 2021, and an 83.87% rise over November 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 4.35% in December 2021, and registered growth of 80.65%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 1.48% in December 2021, a 72.73% rise from November 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Meta Platforms

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 98.13% share, which marked an 84.5% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.93%, registering a 36.84% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.7% share and a 28.57% rise over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.23% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 97.82% share in December 2021, an 84.46% growth over November 2021. Singapore featured next with a 0.39% share, up 25% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 0.39% share, an increase of 25% compared with November 2021.

Entry Level jobs lead Meta Platforms IT hiring activity in December 2021

Entry Level jobs held a share of 82.19%, up by 88.75% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 15.4% share, a growth of 62.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 2.33% share, flat growth over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.