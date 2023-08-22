Smartphone with Meta logo on the background of stock chart. Sergei Elagin/ Shutterstock.

Facebook owner Meta has asked for a temporary injunction against a 14 August order which has seen the firm pay 1m Krone ($94,313) per day for breaching user privacy.

Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet imposed the fine against Meta for using behavioural advertising, a model which harvests user data to tailor advertising. The fine will be imposed until 3 November, unless the injunction is granted.

On 17 July, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority imposed a ban on Meta carrying out behavioural advertising based on the surveillance and profiling of users in Norway. The ban initially applied until October.

The Authority said in a statement: “[We] consider that the practice of Meta is illegal and [we are] therefore imposing a temporary ban of behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta said it would ask for consent from imposing behavioural advertising on users in the European single market.

In December 2022, the Irish Data Protection Commission made a decision on behalf of all data protection authorities across the EEA which established that Meta has conducted illegal behavioural advertising.

Since then, the Court of Justice of the European Union (curia.europa.eu) has stated that Meta has infringed upon the GDPR and behavioural advertising does not comply with the law.

Meta was later fined a record $1.3bn by the EU for violating its data privacy rules in May.

Outside the EU, the Thai digital ministry said on Monday that it intends to investigate Facebook for advertising fraud which, it claims, has affected 200,000 people.