Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Ascannio/ Shutterstock.

Meta has announced the release of its artificial intelligence (AI) service for writing computer coding.

The free-to-access Code Llama writes code based on human input, or prompts, and features code debugging and completion.

Code Llama is built on top of Llama 2 and is available in three models:

Code Llama, the foundational code model;

Code Llama – Python specialized for Python;

and Code Llama – Instruct, which is fine-tuned for understanding natural language instructions.

Meta’s Llama AI model was released as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT model last year and is one of several burgeoning new AI models, alongside Google’s Bard.

Microsoft released a coding tool GitHub Copilot in 2021.

Meta recently released Llama 2 in July 2023, the newest version of its open-source large language model (LLM), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate text, images, and code.

Llama was first released in February 2023 as a collection of foundation models, and made available exclusively to researchers. Now, Meta has released the commercial version of the LLM, which will enable developers and businesses of all sizes to build applications.

In August, IBM announced plans to host Meta’s Llama 2-chat 70 billion parameter model in the watsonx.ai studio.

The news follows Meta’s release of its first multimodal, multilingual AI translation and transcription model named SeamlessM4T, which the tech giant claims can translate over 100 languages.