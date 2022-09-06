Mexico’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.9% in August 2022

Mexico’s technology industry registered a 7.9% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.07% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.42% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 1.21% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.16% in August 2022, registering a 25.8% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.4% share, a decrease of 20.65% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.19%, registering a 4.35% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 10.97%, down 35% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Accenture posted 84 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 47.37% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 49 jobs and a 22.5% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 46 IT jobs and Flex with 26 jobs, recorded a 24.32% growth and a 44.44% growth, respectively, while Infosys recorded a decline of 24.14% with 22 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.46%, down by 21.64% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 17.3% share, registered a decline of 18.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 16.24% share, down 28.7% over July 2022.