Microchip Technology has patented a circuit for modulating power supply to reduce power dissipation in amplifiers. The circuit includes a peak detection circuit, summing circuit, and scaling circuit to adjust the supply voltage based on input voltages. The innovation aims to improve efficiency in electronic devices. GlobalData’s report on Microchip Technology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Microchip Technology, Adaptive video coding was a key innovation area identified from patents. Microchip Technology's grant share as of February 2024 was 60%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Circuit for modulating power supply voltage to amplifiers

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Microchip Technology Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11929715B2) discloses a circuit designed to modulate the power supply voltage provided to a plurality of amplifiers. The circuit includes a peak detection circuit that receives analog input voltages or digital control signals for the amplifiers and detects the maximum instantaneous voltage. A summing circuit then combines this information with an amplifier headroom voltage to generate a reference voltage that adjusts the power supply voltage accordingly. Additionally, a scaling circuit can be incorporated to further refine the output sum, ensuring optimal performance and preventing amplifier saturation.



Furthermore, the patent describes a method for modulating the power supply voltage to the amplifiers, involving the detection of maximum instantaneous voltages from the input signals and the generation of a reference voltage by summing this information with an amplifier headroom voltage. The reference voltage is then provided to the power supply, controlling the power supply voltage to prevent amplifier saturation. The method may also include scaling the reference voltage for more precise adjustments, highlighting the versatility and adaptability of the circuit design in various amplifier applications.

