Microsoft has confirmed a new round of layoffs just months after cutting 10,000 staffers.

The tech giant has declined to say how many employees will be let go in the fresh cuts but said on Monday (July 10) that 276 staffers based in Washington will be laid off.

“Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email.

“We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” they added.

The latest round of layoffs comes just a week into the company’s 2024 fiscal year.

Microsoft’s layoffs this year followed a mass culling throughout the tech industry in 2022.

Jeb Buckler, CEO and founder at start-up consultancy Startup Giants, previously told Verdict that companies increasingly look “to make the necessary cuts in team and tech across the business, to give themselves more cashflow to tide them over until they can fund in six-12 months when the funding and market conditions are hopefully a bit, or a lot, better.”

Meta, Amazon, Twitter and more cut large numbers of staff last year – all of which have had fresh rounds of layoffs in 2023.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, released a statement following the mass layoffs in January stating that “organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.”

Microsoft reported revenues of $198bn for the fiscal year ending in June 2022, an increase of 18% over the 2021 fiscal year, according to research firm GlobalData.