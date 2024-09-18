Microsoft, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX have teamed up to launch the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GAIIP).
The GAIIP aims to mobilise up to $100bn in total investment potential, including debt financing.
The initial goal is to unlock $30bn of private equity capital over time from investors, asset owners, and corporates.
It will be invested in the data centres and supporting power infrastructure.
With a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and economic growth, the partnership will primarily invest in the US and its partner countries.
The GAIIP is designed to support an open architecture and broad ecosystem, offering full access to a diverse range of partners and companies on a non-exclusive basis.
This approach is expected to foster widespread benefits across the AI ecosystem.
NVIDIA, a leader in AI data centres and AI factories, has pledged its support to GAIIP, contributing its expertise to the initiative.
The partnership’s strategy includes engaging with industry leaders to enhance AI supply chains and energy sourcing.
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said: “We are committed to ensuring AI helps advance innovation and drives growth across every sector of the economy. The Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership will help us deliver on this vision, as we bring together financial and industry leaders to build the infrastructure of the future and power it in a sustainable way.”
BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink said: “Mobilising private capital to build AI infrastructure like data centres and power will unlock a multi-trillion-dollar long-term investment opportunity.
“Data centres are the bedrock of the digital economy, and these investments will help power economic growth, create jobs, and drive AI technology innovation.”
In a recent tech sentiment survey by GlobalData, more than 20% of businesses reported a high rate of AI integration into their daily operations.
Looking ahead, GlobalData predicts that the AI market will exceed $1.04trn by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 39% starting in 2023.
In June, Microsoft unveiled plans for new data centres in Aragon, Spain, with an investment exceeding $7bn (€6.3bn).