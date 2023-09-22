Microsoft said it has unified its AI capabilities into a single experience as Copilot will serve as an everyday AI companion. Credit: Trazika/Pixabay.

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) ‘companion’, called Microsoft Copilot.

The announcement about Copilot was made during a major event in New York.

The new AI tool been designed to enhance the users’ productivity and creativity, while addressing the everyday needs of businesses and individuals.

It is freely available for Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing search to provide a seamless experience across applications and devices.

Copilot can be accessed as an app or can also appear directly with a right click on the web and productivity applications.

Microsoft said it has unified its AI capabilities into a single experience as Copilot will serve as an everyday AI companion.

The AI tool, according to the company, will help in incorporating web’s context and intelligence with users’ work data and with the task an individual is performing in the moment on PC to deliver enhanced assistance.

The company emphasised that it has kept users’ privacy and security at the forefront.

Copilot, in its early form, is scheduled to start rolling out with the next release of Windows 11 from 26 September.

For enterprise customers, Microsoft 365 Copilot will generally be available from 1 November.

Microsoft corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said: “We are entering a new era of AI, one that is fundamentally changing how we relate to and benefit from technology.

“With the convergence of chat interfaces and large-language models, you can now ask for what you want in natural language, and the technology is smart enough to answer, create it or take action.”

The latest announcement builds on Microsoft’s months of Copilot related announcements, as the company is expanding its generative AI capabilities, reported Reuters.

Earlier in July, Microsoft announced that it would release its Microsoft 365 Copilot as part of Microsoft Office subscription, which can be availed by customers at a cost of $30 per month, per user.