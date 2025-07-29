Copilot mode can be activated or deactivated through the Edge settings. Credit: PixieMe / Shutterstock.com.

Microsoft has introduced a new AI-driven Copilot Mode in its Edge browser, aiming to enhance user experience.

The launch was announced by Microsoft Edge Product vice president Sean Lyndersay in a blog post.

The Copilot Mode is designed to serve as a ‘collaborator’, helping users to organise browsing into topic-based queries and facilitating comparison of results across open tabs without the need to toggle between them.

“When you open a new tab in Edge with Copilot Mode on, you’ll see a clean, streamlined page with a single input box that brings together chat, search and web navigation,” the post said.

“Copilot understands your intent and helps you get started faster. Copilot Mode also sees the full picture across your open tabs, and you can even instruct it to handle some tasks. Turn your browser into a tool that helps you compare, decide and get things done with ease.”

Copilot Mode provides an integrated view across all open tabs and can be instructed to perform various tasks, thus transforming the browser into a tool for comparison and decision-making.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Users will have the option to allow Copilot access to all open tabs, enabling it to understand the context better for improved comparisons and quicker decisions.

The feature also supports voice navigation.

In the near future, users will be able to grant Copilot access to additional browser contexts such as browsing history and credentials, allowing it to perform more advanced actions such as booking reservations or managing errands.

Copilot will also guide users in organising their browsing history into topic-based journeys.

The mode can be activated or deactivated through the Edge settings, providing flexibility to users. Those who prefer not to use Copilot Mode can continue to browse as usual.

The feature is available for free on Windows and Mac PCs across Copilot markets for a limited period.

The update is part of Microsoft’s strategy to keep pace with competitors who are also integrating AI into their browsers and search functionalities.

Recently, Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI launched its Comet browser. According to a Reuters report, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is also developing an AI browser.

Alphabet has also introduced ‘AI Mode’ as an AI-centric search feature on Google.