Microsoft unveiled its latest round of team collaboration/hybrid work capabilities powered by AI as part of its annual Microsoft Ignite event. However, the most crucial aspect of the event lies beyond a simple inventory of enhancements.

A sample of those enhancements include Microsoft Places, generally available, which helps coordinate in-person gatherings in advance or spontaneously; real-time translation in Microsoft Teams meetings in up to 31 languages is targeted for early 2025; and the Microsoft Facilitator Copilot agent in Microsoft Teams is available in public preview and takes real-time meeting notes and shares key insights.

Collectively, all the new features further cement Microsoft’s position as a leading vendor in the team collaboration/hybrid work arena. With AI touching multiple points of its portfolio, including the latest Microsoft Ignite announcements, Microsoft has taken the ‘permeate the platform’ approach to AI adopted by competitors such as Cisco, Google, Zoom, and RingCentral.

The most crucial aspect of Microsoft Ignite 2024 involves something fundamental to Microsoft. Microsoft and its rivals strongly emphasise how their portfolio of team collaboration capabilities raises productivity. That is true, but the productivity benefits are really a by-product of enhanced collaboration. Except for Google, only Microsoft augments its team collaboration offerings with a suite of tools that drive productivity directly (in the form of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.). Thus, by truly marrying team collaboration and productivity functionality, Microsoft delivers a more holistic package and achieves a degree of differentiation that is largely unmatched.

Given the strength of Microsoft’s team collaboration portfolio, it would be logical to echo rivals such as 8×8 and RingCentral – and soon Mitel as well – and provide an offer that connects its team collaboration and contact centre capabilities. Such connection links back-office knowledge workers and contact centre agents, enabling a more effective resolution of customer issues and providing an enhanced customer experience.

However, before it can provide such a hybrid offering, Microsoft needs to straighten out its contact centre portfolio. Currently, it is a collection of offers that are difficult to distinguish, marred by similar nomenclature and overlapping functionality. If Microsoft could implement a definitive flagship contact centre offer, integrate it with its team collaboration portfolio, and serve that to the market alongside its productivity tools, it would stand alone among rivals.