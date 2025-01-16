Tech giant Microsoft has launched Copilot Chat, a service allowing businesses to leverage AI agents for routine tasks.
This initiative is part of Microsoft’s strategy to boost AI adoption using a pay-as-you-go model.
The service, integrated into Microsoft 365, aids various workforce segments, from customer service representatives to marketing leads and frontline technicians, to utilise AI agents.
The service includes free, secure AI chat powered by GPT-4, agents accessible directly in the chat, and IT controls for enterprise data protection and agent management.
The free Copilot Chat service enables users to create AI agents using natural languages such as English and Mandarin.
These agents can perform tasks such as market research, writing strategy documents, and meeting preparation.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
It supports file uploads, enabling users to request tasks such as summarising Word documents, analysing Excel data, or improving PowerPoint presentations.
With Copilot Pages, users can collaborate in real-time, incorporating content from various sources, including files and the web. Additionally, it allows the quick generation of AI images for campaigns or social media.
Copilot Chat also integrates essential components of the Copilot Control System, ensuring enterprise-level data protection and security. It allows organisations to manage the access, usage, and lifecycle of both Copilot and its agents, with built-in measurement and reporting features.
However, features including summarising and transcribing Teams calls and creating PowerPoint slides require a $30 monthly Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription.
Recently, the company announced plans to spend approximately $80bn during its current fiscal year on data centres and AI infrastructure.
In November 2024, Microsoft allowed customers to create autonomous agents with minimal human intervention.