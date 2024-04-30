Microsoft will invest $1.7bn in Indonesia’s cloud and AI market. The money will also be used to build data centres.
The investment was announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today (30 April) during a meeting with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.
Nadella is visiting Indonesia to promote Microsoft’s generative AI technology and stated that its $1.7bn investment would help provide Indonesia with the latest AI infrastructure.
“[Microsoft is] going to lead this wave in terms of AI infrastructure that is needed,” stated Nadella.
Indonesia’s Minister of Communications, Budi Arie Setiadi, praised the investment and stated that he would be meeting with Microsoft to talk about future joint AI research and talent development.
Nadella also committed to training 850,000 Indonesian citizens in AI by 2025.
“This is (a breath of) fresh air for Indonesia as a country,” Setiadi told reporters outside Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information.
Setiadi stated that AI infrastructure could help Indonesia in its technological transformation.
“This is not only about GovTech but also other aspects like agriculture, fisheries, business, and digital economy. The collaboration with Microsoft can greatly help our digital transformation,” he said.
Nadella will visit Thailand and Malaysia after his trip to Indonesia to continue promoting Microsoft technology in Southeast Asia.
In total, Nadella stated that Microsoft hopes to train over 2.5 million people in Southeast Asia in AI by 2025.
By 2030, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast the total AI market to be worth over $1037bn globally.
Companies will continue to ramp up their AI rollout throughout 2024, increasing the need for critical infrastructure like data centres.