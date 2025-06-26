In April this year, OpenAI raised $40bn in a new funding round. Credit: LanKS/Shutterstock.

Microsoft and OpenAI have engaged in discussions to redefine their partnership terms and the future equity stake Microsoft will hold in the AI startup.

Reuters reported on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaking on a New York Times podcast on Tuesday, during which he confirmed a call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, where they discussed their future working partnership.

Earlier in June 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported on the potential revision of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, indicating that the two companies are in active negotiations. The Financial Times added to the discourse, suggesting that Microsoft might consider halting discussions if they cannot resolve critical issues, including the size of Microsoft’s future equity stake.

Despite these challenges, both Microsoft and OpenAI expressed a positive outlook in a joint statement. “Talks are ongoing and we are optimistic we will continue to build together for years to come,” they affirmed.

Altman echoed this sentiment in his conversation with the New York Times, acknowledging the natural tensions in a deep partnership but emphasising the overall beneficial relationship for both entities.

Adding to the significance of these talks, Altman revealed his productive dialogue with US President Donald Trump on the subject of AI.

He commended Trump for his grasp of the technology’s geopolitical and economic implications.

In January, Trump announced Stargate, a colossal private sector investment initiative aimed at bolstering AI infrastructure, with contributions from SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle, potentially reaching up to $500bn.

In April 2025, OpenAI raised $40bn in a new funding round, propelling its valuation to a post-money total of $300bn. The funding round was led by Japanese multinational investment holding company SoftBank Group.