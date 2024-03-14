Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out a unique pricing model for its new security AI chatbot set to release in April, based on a “buy what you need” system.
In 2023, Microsoft demoed its Copilot for Security, an AI-powered service that uses large language models to help cybersecurity professionals.
The tech giant announced on Wednesday (13 March) that Microsoft will use a pay-as-you-go like model, charging $4 per “security compute unit”.
“Customers can buy what they need, and that can easily be changed over time without friction,” Andrew Conway, vice president of security marketing at Microsoft said in a statement.
Conway said the size of prompts and summaries will vary in size depending on the customer and type of workload.
Microsoft said the flexible model will be more accessible for businesses and allow them to get started quickly. Organisations will then scale usage and costs according to the needs and budget.
Enterprises will become more open to using AI as an important defensive tool in their cybersecurity arsenal in 2024, according to research company GlobalData.
The interest in using AI to bolster a company’s cybersecurity has received some scepticism over the past few years, with much of the doubt aimed at the maturity and accuracy of the technology.
However, as AI has grown in sophistication throughout 2023, cloud service providers, managed security service providers and vendors have been planning to incorporate the emerging technology into their security solutions in 2024.
GlobalData’s 2024 cloud enterprise predictions notes that vendors will be following suit from hyperscalers that have already added AI into their defense arsenal.
“Automating incident response with AI makes it easier to resolve more incidents quickly, reducing the organisation’s downtime and resources required to deal with IT security,” GlobalData stated in its Thematic Research: Cybersecurity 2023 report.