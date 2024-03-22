Mustafa Suleyman has been hired to lead Microsoft’s AI division. Credit: Getty Images/ Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit.

Microsoft will pay Inflection AI $650m to license its AI software, following the shock announcement on Tuesday (19 March) that it was hiring co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, along with most of the start-up’s staff.

The unusual deal has left Inflection AI, now with a much smaller workforce, looking to offload some of its computing power, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft said it would pay $620m to license Inflection’s AI models and has dedicated $30m to paying legal rights for mass hiring, according to sources.

The deal will reportedly make Inflection AI’s investors a return on investment, but it is likely to be less of a return than once thought, according to Bloomberg.

Inflection was previously valued at $4bn after raising around $1.3bn in 2023, following interest in its GenAI chatbot Pi.

Pi was marketed as a kinder and more reliable rival to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT. However, former co-founder Suleyman said that Inflection had failed to find an efficient business model for the chatbot.

Reid Hoffman, a Microsoft board member, said he would be staying at Inflection as a co-founder and director, stating that the deal was a “good day for everyone involved in Inflection”.

Inflection will remain in charge of its proprietary technology. The start-up said in a blog post that its AI models were well-placed to be “the AI platform for businesses around the world”.