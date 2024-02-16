Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that exclusive games will become less of a thing in the industry. Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/Contributor.

Microsoft has said it will release four exclusive Xbox video game titles on external platforms as it makes the unprecedented move to reach more gamers after its record-topping acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced the move on a podcast on Thursday (15 February).

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Spencer did not specify which exclusive Xbox games will be released on other platforms, but the CEO confirmed they will have been on Xbox for more than a year.

Game titles exclusive to one platform have helped forge the modern-day “console wars”, with popular exclusive titles often gaining the name “system sellers”.

However, Spencer said exclusive games would become less standard in the industry in the next five to ten years.

The news follows the announcement in January that Microsoft would be laying off around 1,900 employees across Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData

Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the largest deal in gaming history.

The deal, which concluded on 13 October 2023, gives Microsoft control of some of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, including Call of Duty, Diablo and Candy Crush.

The gaming industry will be worth a whopping $470bn in less than a decade, more than double its $197bn valuation in 2021, according to research and analytics company GlobalData.