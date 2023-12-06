Microsoft has partnered with feedback analytics company Explorance to incorporate AI into learning solutions for workers being upskilled.
Explorance’s AI tool MLY (pronounced mi-lee) will examine learner feedback via surveys and use the answers to create clearly defined learner profiles and priorities.
Both Microsoft and Explorance state that MLY will help create personalised and adaptive learning solutions.
Microsoft has previously committed over £2bn to the UK’s AI sector to go towards training workers in AI.
The news comes as Microsoft anticipates the first-year milestone of its Copilot AI software for businesses. Microsoft marketed the tool as an AI assistant to increase productivity during the user’s workday.
Looking towards 2024, Microsoft stated it will incorporate OpenAI’s GPT-4 into its Copilot to create more accurate and detailed generated responses.
Copilot will also be updated to have a code interpreter so that it can perform more complex tasks such as data analysis and visualisation.
Microsoft’s own research found that 70% of Copilot users stated that they felt as though Copilot made them more productive and improved the quality of their work output.
Over 80% of Copilot users also stated that the tool made it easier for them to write first drafts of important documents.
Research company GlobalData forecasts the global AI market to be worth over $900bn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
The research company found that generative AI was the fastest growing of any AI technology and was set to disrupt businesses across almost every sector.