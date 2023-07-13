The hack points to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s cloud computing software. Credit: Nopparat Khokthong.

Microsoft has reported that a China-based hacking group gained access to the emails of approximately 25 organisations and Western government agencies, as well as a number of associated consumer accounts.

Microsoft’s said that hacking group Storm-0558 had remained undetected for around a month. The company discovered the breach following an investigation in mid-June.

Microsoft revealed in a statement that it looked into the hack after receiving customer reports of abnormal email activity.

While the targeted organisations have not been revealed, the nature of the attack is concerning as it points to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s cloud computing software.

Microsoft offers a service that authenticates users with a single-sign-on token.

According to Microsoft’s investigations, Storm-0558 gained access to the customer email accounts using Outlook Web Access in Exchange Online and Outlook.com by forged authentication tokens to access user email via an acquired Microsoft account consumer signing key.

The threat actor was able to gain authentication by exploiting a token validation issue to impersonate Azure AD users and gain access to enterprise emails.

Microsoft said in a statement it had competed mitigation of the attack for all customers.

“In cloud security, issues ultimately arise when the cloud is not utilised, configured, and managed properly. This case of token theft demonstrates the importance of having effective security control measures in place in your organisation,” Shobhit Gautam, solutions architect, EMEA at HackerOne, told Verdict.

Gautam emphasised that platforms such as Microsoft offer controls and security measures to keep data stored in the cloud secure but only work if they are actually put in place. Controls he mentioned include conditional access configuration in Azure Active Directory only permitting known devices to authenticate tokens or reducing the time that a token is valid.

“With the right measures and controls in place, security breaches like the recent Chinese-hacking group’s attack can be soundly protected against,” he added.

Gautam believes the best approach to guard against becoming the victim of these sorts of attacks includes taking a proactive rather than reactive security stance, which would enable flexible working while adapting to the ever-changing cyber risk landscape.

“If you are concerned that your business does not have the correct cloud configurations and security measures in place, the best port of call would be to speak to a trusted vendor or third party expert who can create a flexible cyber security framework for you.”