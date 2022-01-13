US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring declined 1.0% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.29% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 40.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 2.17% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 85.9% in December 2021, and a 20.65% drop over November 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 6.42% in December 2021, and registered a decline of 42.04%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 5.85% in December 2021, a 3.75% rise from November 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 53.81% share, which marked a 28.09% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.1%, registering a 15.19% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.87% share and a 23.91% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.39% and a month-on-month increase of 6.67%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.83%, registering a 23.53% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 48.66% share in December 2021, a 29.09% decline over November 2021. China featured next with a 12.83% share, up 4.6% over the previous month. India recorded a 12.27% share, a decline of 32.56% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.53%, down by 22.86% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.02% share, a decline of 23.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.23% share, down 22.58% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.