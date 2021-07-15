US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring declined 2.8% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 2.59% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 41.07% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 2.1% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.43% in June 2021, and a 6.63% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 20.96% in June 2021, and registered a 6.3% decline. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 3.76% in June 2021, a 37.93% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 58.74% share, which marked a 3.4% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.59%, registering a 17.43% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.9% share and a 14.07% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.57% and a month-on-month decline of 24%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 3.2%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 53.57% share in June 2021, a 1.38% decline over May 2021. China featured next with a 10.71% share, down 12.98% over the previous month.India recorded a 7.24% share, decline of 37.9% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.43%, down by 26.51% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.28% share, a growth of 37.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.82% share, up 83.75% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.47%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 150%.