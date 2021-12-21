US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring rose 6.9% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.51% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 39.13% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 1.51% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 83.3% in November 2021, and a 7.43% drop over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 8.4% in November 2021, and registered growth of 17.6%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.17% in November 2021, a 25.86% rise from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 58.66% share, which marked a 6.73% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.33%, registering a 2.58% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.72% share and a 3.03% rise over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.4% and a month-on-month decline of 2.33%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.89%, registering a 22.22% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 53.74% share in November 2021, a 7.57% decline over October 2021. India featured next with a 13.72% share, down 11.11% over the previous month. China recorded a 9.03% share, an increase of 24.41% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.8%, down by 2.69% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.7% share, a decline of 10.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.04% share, up 12.39% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.