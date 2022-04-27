Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 2.1% in March 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 2.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen an increase of 0.66% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 1.92% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 71.52% in March 2022, a 10.67% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.76% in March 2022, marking a 34.19% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 7.59% in March 2022, a 2.7% drop from February 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.07% in March 2022, a 26.42% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 11.26% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during March 2022 over previous month.

Orange posted 66 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 3.13% over the previous month, followed by Intel with 56 jobs and a 12.5% drop. Vodafone Group with 49 IT jobs and Imperva with 48 jobs, recorded a 44.12% rise and a 166.67% rise, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a 25.49% decline with 38 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 49.68% share in March 2022, an 11.47% decrease over February 2022. Egypt featured next with a 12.76% share, down 0.82% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 6.65% share, a drop of 30.77% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.08%, down by 9.81% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.62% share, registered a decline of 16.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.57% share, down 14.56% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.74%, recording a month-on-month growth of 250%.