Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 4.1% in September 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 4.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.77% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 22.55% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 1.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 47.89% in September 2022, a 2.33% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 22.46% in September 2022, marking a 0.7% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.86% in September 2022, a 46.15% rise from August 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 9.05% in September 2022, a 38.1% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 36.75% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Orange posted 88 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 54.39% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 54 jobs and a 5.88% growth. Vodafone Group with 39 IT jobs and Ceridian HCM Holding with 28 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Intel recorded a 5.26% decline with 18 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 31.51% share in September 2022, a 2.54% increase over August 2022. Egypt featured next with a 14.98% share, down 14.29% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 9.05% share, a drop of 12.12% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.87%, up by 12.26% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.28% share, registered a decline of 13.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.04% share, up 15.38% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.81%, recording a month-on-month growth of 1700%.