Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 9.6% in August 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 9.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.18% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 1.64% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 53.02% in August 2022, a 10.78% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 22.24% in August 2022, marking a 2.46% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 8.9% in August 2022, a flat growth from July 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.3% in August 2022, a 28.13% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 7.69% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 51 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 5.56% over the previous month, followed by Orange with 47 jobs and a 50% drop. Vodafone Group with 39 IT jobs and Allied Electronics with 33 jobs, recorded a 69.57% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Wipro recorded a 136.36% increase with 26 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 33.81% share in August 2022, a 23.08% decrease over July 2022. Egypt featured next with an 18.15% share, up 47.83% over the previous month. South Africa recorded an 11.39% share, a growth of 276.47% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.21%, down by 8.51% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.09% share, registered a growth of 17.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.52% share, up 7.04% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.