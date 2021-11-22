Middle East & Africa witnessed a 3.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2021 has seen a decrease of 0.19% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 34.71% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2021, registering an increase of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 75.79% in October 2021, a 21.64% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.32% in October 2021, marking a 5.21% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 6.23% in October 2021, a 29.79% rise from September 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.09% in October 2021, a 64.91% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 18.64% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during October 2021 over previous month.

Fiverr International posted 57 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered an increase of 67.65% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 56 jobs and a 55.56% growth. Western Digital with 54 IT jobs and Orange with 47 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 68.03% drop, respectively, while Taboola recorded a 1466.67% increase with 47 job postings during October 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 61.9% share in October 2021, a 76.68% increase over September 2021. Egypt featured next with a 9.4% share, down 47.43% over the previous month. Morocco recorded a 4.7% share, a drop of 26.98% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.88%, up by 5.3% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.57% share, registered a growth of 13.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.73% share, up 23.2% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.82%, recording a month-on-month growth of 700%.