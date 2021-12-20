Middle East & Africa witnessed a 3.6% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen an increase of 8.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 33.77% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 1.03% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 73.68% in November 2021, a 12.21% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.47% in November 2021, marking a 0.95% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 7.19% in November 2021, a 102.56% rise from October 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.92% in November 2021, a 40.74% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 78.39% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Fiverr International posted 105 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 56.72% over the previous month, followed by Orange with 72 jobs and a 50% growth. Vodafone Group with 67 IT jobs and Ubisoft Entertainment with 61 jobs, recorded a 45.65% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Check Point Software Technologies recorded a 31.58% increase with 50 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 55.19% share in November 2021, a 5.02% decrease over October 2021. Egypt featured next with a 9.11% share, up 4.17% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 5.65% share, a growth of 63.16% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.02%, up by 15.21% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.59% share, registered a growth of 10.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.94% share, up 22.37% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month decline of 37.5%.