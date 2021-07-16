Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 6.89% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 31.19% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 66.02% in June 2021, a 3.12% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 16.4% in June 2021, marking a 21.38% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 6.46% in June 2021, an 18.28% drop from May 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 5.61% in June 2021, a 50% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 16.86% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during June 2021 over previous month.

Dell Technologies posted 91 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 3.41% over the previous month, followed by Fiverr International with 67 jobs and a 27.96% drop. Amdocs with 59 IT jobs and Check Point Software Technologies with 45 jobs, recorded a 637.5% growth and a 27.42% drop, respectively, while Hexaware Technologies recorded a 330% an increase with 43 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 55.82% share in June 2021, a 7.88% rise over May 2021. Egypt featured next with a 9.94% share, down 18.75% over the previous month. South Sudan recorded a 5.61% share, a drop of 2.94% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.19%, down by 15.18% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.53% share, a growth of 58.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.19% share, up 60.58% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.