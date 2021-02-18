Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a drop of 9.68% in cross border deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Rapid7’s $50m acquisition of Alcide.IO, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 28 technology industry cross border deals worth $164.65m were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 18 transactions, representing a 64.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 32.1% and 3.6% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $114.64m, followed by M&A deals totalled $50.01m.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 82.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $135.5m, against the overall value of $164.65m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rapid7’s $50m acquisition of Alcide.IO

2) The $30m venture financing deal with Run:AI by Insight Partners, S Capital and TLV Partners

3) David Howell Petraeus, Elsted Capital Partners, FinTLV Ventures, Founders Fund and Hanaco Venture Capital’s $25m venture financing of Carbyne

4) The $20m venture financing of StackPulse by Bessemer Venture Partners and GGV Capital

5) OurCrowd, Sumitomo, Team8 Capital and Wing Capital Group’s venture financing of Classiq for $10.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.