Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 16.18% in deal activity during July 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by iWebb’s $3.7bn acquisition of Tingo Mobile, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 79 technology industry deals worth $5.2bn were announced for the region in July 2021, against the 12-month average of 68 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in July 2021 with 55 transactions, representing a 69.6% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 21 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 26.6% and 3.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $3.76bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $997.55m and $400m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.64bn, against the overall value of $5.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tingo Mobile $3.7bn acquisition deal with iWebb

2) The $400m private equity of LiveU by The Carlyle Group

3) AnyVision Interactive Technologies $235m venture financing deal with Eldridge Industries and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

4) The $100m venture financing of ActiveFence by Charles River Ventures,Grove Ventures,Highland Europe (UK),Norwest Venture Partners,Resolute Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners

5) Wiliot $200m venture financing deal with 83North Venture Capital,Amazon Web Services,Avery Dennison,Darmstadt University of Technology,Grove Ventures,M Ventures,Maersk Growth,Merck,Norwest Venture Partners,NTT Docomo Ventures,Qualcomm Ventures,Samsung Venture Investment,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Verizon Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.