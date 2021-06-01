Led by $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 38.67% in big data deal activity during Q1 2021, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 26 big data deals worth $10.35bn were announced for the region during Q1 2021, against the last four-quarter average of 18.75 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q1 2021 with 19 deals, representing a 73.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 19.2% and 7.7% share of the overall big data deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $10.03bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $187.88m and $137.57m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry big data deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for a 99.2% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $10.27bn, against the overall value of $10.35bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry big data deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $137.57m private equity deal for 62.5% stake in E&M Computing by FIMI Opportunity Funds

3) Insight Partners, Israel Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Vintage Investment Partners’ $75m venture financing of Earnix

4) The $30m venture financing deal with Granulate Cloud Solutions by Dawn Capital, Hetz Ventures Management, Insight Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners and TLV Partners

5) Digital Turbine’s acquisition of Triapodi for $28.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.