Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 60.78% in cross border deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Vodacom Group’s $3.15bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 82 technology industry cross border deals worth $4.7bn were announced for the region in November 2021, against the 12-month average of 51 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2021 with 63 transactions, representing a 76.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 19.5% and 3.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $3.46bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $915.72m and $317.5m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.9bn, against the overall value of $4.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Vodacom Group $3.15bn acquisition deal for 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications

2) The $300m acquisition of 27.1% stake in Partner CommunicationsLtd. by Avi Gabbay and Shlomo Rodav

3) Andalusian Private Capital and Insight Partners $300m private equity deal for 27.1% stake in Moon Active

4) The $75m venture financing of Overwolf by a16z,Griffin Gaming Partners Management,Intel Capital,Liberty Technology Venture Capital and Marker

5) Allied Group,Deep Insight,Discount Capital,Grove Ventures,Intel Capital,M&G Investments,Marius Nacht,Porsche Ventures,Samsung Ventures Investment,Tawazun Strategic Development Fund and Varana Capital $74m venture financing deal with TriEye

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.