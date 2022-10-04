Mobile operator opportunities in private cellular networks

Credit: Bojan Milinkov Shutterstock

GlobalData’s Competitive Landscape Report on Private 4G/5G Network Services focuses on mobile operator strategy and services to offer Private 4G/5G Network Services to enterprises. Operators claim solid pipelines and cite diverse trials/deals and key technology and use case alliances.

The new report (see Private LTE 5G Network-Services) profilesAT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and BT. These mobile operators announced new wins/deals and diverse technology and use-case-specific alliances over the last six months. Announcements disclose not only expanded use of private cellular by customers, but also plans to deploy 5G more widely, leverage technologies such as AR/VR and edge, and deploy low latency applications.

Private LTE/5G Network Services are aimed at business customers looking for dedicated connectivity, security, and data privacy, combined with the flexibility of cellular technology and its support for advanced use cases within industrial manufacturing sites and other geographically constrained environments such as utilities, mines, ports, and campuses. Many of these businesses are already leveraging private 4G; others are deploying or planning to use 5G to take advantage of its high speeds and low latency, often in combination with edge computing. Private 5G is also positioned as a follow-on and/or complement to in-building/campus WiFi networks. Leading mobile operators are already gaining new customers from private networks and anticipate substantial future revenues for connectivity, as well as value-added services such as design, testing, PoC, integration, application enablement, edge computing, and ongoing management.

GlobalData’s new Competitive Landscape Assessment for Private 4G/5G Network Services looked at the offerings of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and BT. Public announcements were a useful gauge of overall activity. The recent news items below shed light on key trends in deployments, verticals, technology alliances and use cases.

US mobile operators

AT&T participated in a U.S. DoD and U.S. Navy demonstration showcasing private 5G-powered solutions to support a Naval “Smart Warehouse.” AT&T’s network delivered throughput speeds of 3.9 Gps with less than 10 ms. Latency.

AT&T and Lockheed Martin tested secure and rapid transfer of UH-60M Black Hawk health and usage data between an AT&T 5G private cellular network and Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL multi-site pilot network. It demonstrated that wireless 5G on the flight line can support accelerated maintenance operations and highly secure interoperability between the AT&T mmwave 5G private cellular network and the 5G.MIL pilot network.

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals will build a private 5G network at one of The Port of Virginia’s main container terminals. VIT will use the network to explore use of autonomous over-the-road trucks for drop off and pick up of shipping containers. The On Site 5G private network deployment also gives VIT the ability to replace WiFi with secure, private 5G connectivity across its Virginia International Gateway facility, a 275-acre marine terminal.

T-Mobile launched 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS), aimed at enterprises and government organizations, and using its public mobile network, a hybrid mobile network, or a private mobile network. Key partners are Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia. Use case examples include smart video analytics, computer vision and inspection, fixing manufacturing defects before machines break, and AR/VR experiences for training or field service.

T-Mobile and Oceus team for offerings to the U.S. government, focusing on T-Mobile’s 5G network, and Oceus’ 5G products. Oceus’ extensive experience in deploying cellular broadband in military environments, combined with T-Mobile’s 5G ANS, will provide new capabilities and cutting-edge use cases for the U.S. government/DoD such as AR/VR, maintenance and logistics, training, and active operations.

European operators

Telefonica launched a remote operation service with augmented reality for industrial customers, leveraging TeamViewer and smart devices (glass, phones, or tablets). The solution is claimed to streamline manufacturing processes by up to 25% and reduce errors by up to 50%, as well as shorten machine downtime and reduce travel costs and carbon footprint.

BT partnered with Atos to launch Digital Vision, a solution based on Atos’ Computer Vision Platform and BT’s connectivity and compute offerings, including public and private 5G, fiber broadband, edge computing, and IoT connectivity management. The companies will target manufacturing, logistics, and other organizations in BT’s footprint, offering end-to-end solutions for transport safety, traffic monitoring, quality control in manufacturing, and location tracking.

Deutsche Telekom launched 5G Box To Go, giving customers the opportunity to test a private 5G campus network on their own premises and test integration into their own processes. Providing a functioning private campus network in compact form, the package includes 5G-capable end devices, setup and commissioning, project management and support, as well as monitoring of the test phase by DT experts.

Orange Belgium deployed a 5G standalone core network with partners Ericsson, Nokia, and Oracle, enabling advanced services including its Virtual MPN solution served from a network slice.