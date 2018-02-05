Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Self-driving giants Waymo and Uber battle it out in the courtroom

Ride hailing company Uber and Google-owned Waymo are finally going to meet in court today in the US over allegations Uber stole “trade secrets” relating to self-driving-car tech.

The high-profile lawsuit comes after almost a year-long string of theft allegations involving encrypted texts, untraceable phones and secret meetings.

As details have dripped out over the last 12 months it has increased scrutiny on Uber, which is already struggling under allegations of a culture of sexual harassment and poor business practices.

Waymo launched its complaint against Uber in February last year and, according to Reuters, Waymo was initially seeking at least $1bn damages and a public apology from Uber in a settlement of the suit.

Africa’s biggest mining conference gets underway

Cape Town, South Africa, will today host the Investing in African Mining Indaba, Africa’s largest mining conference.

It’s expected to draw thousands of investors and corporate figures, with delegations from up to 45 African and non-African governments down to attend.

The mining sector is enjoying its best run since 2010 as a combination of accelerating global growth and supply constraints has driven raw material prices to their highest level in more than three years.

Th world’s largest mining houses have recorded better profitability and cash positions as a result and it’s hoped they will want to reinvest in the sector.

Meanwhile, Cape Town is in the midst of a water shortage, with city officials preparing to shut off residential water supplies by mid-April.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Hacker to learn US extradition fate

An alleged computer hacker will find out today if will be extradited to the US from the UK.

Lauri Love is appealing against a 2016 UK court decision that he should be extradited.

He is suspected of hacking into the FBI, the US Federal Reserve and Nasa between 2012 and 2013 and could face a sentence of 99 years in prison if he’s found guilty in the US.

Love suffers from a depressive illness and severe eczema.

The decision is expected shortly after 11am London time.