Moonvalley, an AI research company specialising in foundational AI video models and tools, has raised $84m in a funding round led by General Catalyst.

The participants include Creative Artists Agency (CAA), CoreWeave, Comcast Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and YCombinator. This brings the company’s total funding to $154m.

Comcast Ventures managing partner Allison Goldberg said: “Moonvalley’s approach to generative videography combining technical excellence with respect for content creators aligns with how we think about innovation in our industry.”

Studios and global brands are now more inclined to back AI companies that develop robust models while safeguarding creators’ rights, rather than those relying on unlicenced content, the company said in its press release.

Recently, Moonvalley launched Marey, which is claimed to be the first production-grade AI generative videography platform tailored for professional filmmakers and brands.

Collaborating with its filmmaking division, Asteria, led by Bryn Mooser, the company aims to provide tools that meet the high standards of filmmakers and Hollywood studios, stated Moonvalley.

With Marey now available to the public via Moonvalley.com, the new funding will help scale the company to meet increasing enterprise demand.

Key objectives include expanding the library of licenced content, developing API access for developers, and enhancing features based on feedback from studio partners.

Additionally, Moonvalley is recruiting engineering and support teams for large-scale enterprise implementations.

Moonvalley CEO and co-founder Naeem Talukdar said: “This funding proves you don’t have to choose between powerful technology and responsible development.

“We’re building world-class models while respecting the creative community, and these partners will help us give studios and creators a real alternative to unlicensed models.”

Dedicated to creating next-generation models and tools for creative professionals, Moonvalley draws on expertise from industry leaders such as DeepMind, Disney, DreamWorks, Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok, .