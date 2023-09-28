Three mobile network operators will be driving uptake in mobile services and subscriptions. Credit: Tudoran Andrei via Shutterstock.

In Morocco, three mobile network operators will be driving uptake in mobile services and subscriptions.

Maroc Telecom will remain the leader with 35% of total subscriptions in 2027. The telco is focused on digitalization and innovation and is also offering a competitive range of B2B solutions. Whereas, Orange Morocco, ranking second in the market with a 34.3% share of total subscriptions in 2027, emphasizes developing its infrastructure in Morocco leading to the deployment of an enhanced range of mobile internet services.

An example is its recent agreement with the Moroccan government, committing Dh5.7bn ($546.3m) investment for the expansion of Orange Morocco’s 4G coverage or its an acquisition of a local data centre, to tackle the expected high growth in internet data volume in both the B2B and B2C segments.

Finally, Inwi, third leader in the market, with 31.0% of total subscriptions in 2027, focuses on the digitalization of its services as illustrated by its recent ventures.

For instance, Inwi presented its 100% digital mobile plan “Win by Inwi” offering to customers an option to customize their mobile plans with the volume of internet desired over a specific period of the plan, and the telco tackles segments such mobile payments, for example, Inwi Money.