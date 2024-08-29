Nanotechnology is the darling of futuristic visions, promising everything from self-healing materials to novel cancer therapeutics.

The ability to manipulate matter on the atomic scale has spawned numerous directions of research and although nanotechnology has indeed delivered some remarkable achievements, awareness and impact vary significantly across different industries.

Nanotechnology’s triumphs

In healthcare, nanotechnology has proven itself beyond the hype. From nanoparticles that target cancer cells with utmost precision to nanoscale diagnostic tools that detect the early onset of diseases, healthcare is a sector where nanotechnology is expected to flourish. As of 2024, there are already more than 80 nanomedicines that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

There are numerous companies in the nano healthtech space, both incumbent and startups. For example, AstraZeneca is designing targeted nanoparticles as chemotherapy drugs. On the regenerative medicine front, Renovos is developing injectable nanoclays that deliver localised concentrations of agents that assist in tissue engineering and regrowth. There are also some notable collaborations such as between Nanobiotix and Janssen, where Janssen has acquired licensing rights to Nanobiotix’s nano-based oncology drug, NBTXR3, which enhances the effect of radiotherapy without increasing the radiation dose.

Shifting the gaze to electronics, nanotechnology is crucial as the tech industry strives for continuous miniaturisation of advanced chip components. Nanometer-scale feature sizes have enabled faster and more efficient processors, paving the way for the future of big data and artificial intelligence. Nevertheless, the journey will not be without its challenges, as the industry navigates the complexities of nanoscale manufacturing required to usher in the next breakthrough in computing.

Untapped potential in other sectors

In the apparel sector, the story changes. Although nanotechnology has great potential to jump on the athleisure bandwagon by creating sports clothing with superior resistance to UV radiation, microbes, and general wear-and-tear, its impact has been more of a whisper than a bang. Several specialist vendors are producing nanotechnology-based textiles, such as Nanotex and P2i. However, commercial adoption, particularly by well-known brands, appears limited.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

One significant obstacle to broader adoption is the regulatory landscape, which often lags behind technological advancements. Ensuring the safety and environmental impact of nanomaterials presents time-consuming and costly regulatory challenges. Regulations also differ by region, making it difficult for global brands to incorporate nanotechnology widely in their products.

Although nanotechnology may not be the universal solution to every industry challenge, it will undoubtedly shape the future. Sector-specific strategies are key to unlocking its full potential with clear and concise regulation required to guide commercial activity.