Nasuni has patented a cloud-native global file system with a rapid ransomware recovery service. The method involves detecting a ransomware attack, restricting access, activating a recovery filer, restoring data, creating a clean snapshot, and re-enabling access. This innovation enhances data security in cloud storage. GlobalData’s report on Nasuni gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Nasuni, Distributed control systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Nasuni's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Rapid ransomware recovery service for cloud-based global file system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Nasuni Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930042B2) outlines a method for detecting and recovering from ransomware attacks within a cloud-based global file system. The method involves detecting a ransomware attack using a filer- or cloud-based detector that scores a set of markers indicating the presence of the attack. Upon detection, access to the affected volume is restricted, a recovery filer is activated, and a restore operation is initiated. Once the restore operation is complete, a new clean snapshot of the volume is created, and access is re-enabled. The method aims to recover from the attack within minutes of detection, focusing specifically on the affected volume within the cloud-based file system.



The patent details various aspects of the method, including the distinct markers used for detection, the scoring system associated with each marker, and the configurable thresholds used to identify ransomware attacks. Additionally, the method involves selectively adjusting scores based on specific occurrences or events, utilizing machine learning for detection, and implementing various tests such as tracking file creations, overwrites, and reads, as well as examining file characteristics and searching for ransom demands. The recovery process is focused on reversing damage to files, directories, or entire volumes within the cloud-based global file system, ensuring that only the affected volume is addressed during the restoration process. Overall, the method provides a comprehensive approach to detecting and recovering from ransomware attacks in cloud-based environments, with a specific emphasis on rapid recovery to minimize potential data loss and system downtime.

