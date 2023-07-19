Netcraft offers cybercrime detection and disruption solutions Credit: NicoElNino via Shutterstock.

Netcraft, a cybercrime detection company, has raised $100m in funding from Spectrum Equity to drive growth and scale operations across the globe.

Set up in 1995, the UK-based company is engaged in offering cybercrime detection and disruption solutions to help companies deal with cybercrime in an automated way.

Netcraft claims that twelve of the biggest banks, governments of leading economies, and three of the biggest corporations in the world are its customers.

The company’s threat detection and response platform is powered by the data it has collected over decades.

Netcraft’s automated method uses the data to identify and validate threats, and top browsers and antivirus software companies use its intelligence feeds, the company added.

To take down bad actors, the cybersecurity vendor leverages its partnerships with hosting and DNS providers, registrars, and ISPs.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Ryan Woodley as its new CEO.

Woodley, who brings decades of industry experience, has served in top positions at technology companies including Progressive Leasing, DigiCert, PDQ.com and Conservice.

Spectrum Equity managing director Parag Khandelwal said: “Its scale is a testament to its effectiveness – Netcraft has blocked more than 173 million malicious attacks and takes down more than 15 million cyberattacks each year. Netcraft takes down roughly one-third of all global phishing attacks on behalf of its customers.”

Woodley added: “This significant funding will help us accelerate progress toward our mission of detecting and disrupting cybercrime at scale to create a safer online experience for everyone. Powered by an exceptionally talented team, Netcraft’s speed, scale, and effectiveness is unmatched in the global fight against cybercrime.”