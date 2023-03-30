Netflix had said that it intends to bring games to more devices. Credit: freestocks on Unsplash.

Netflix is reportedly planning to expand its video game service to television and also has plans to allow subscribers to use their iPhone as a controller.

This move highlights the US video-streaming platform’s growing ambition for its relatively new gaming service, as it would take the service beyond smartphones and tablets.

Software coding within the Netflix app makes reference to the possibility of playing games on TVs, according to software developer Steve Moser and a Bloomberg report.

“Netflix wants to make games playable on every device by turning your iPhone into a controller for Netflix running on a TV. Software code hidden in the iOS app: “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?” $NFLX cloud gaming soon?,” a tweet by Moser read.

Netflix’s gaming service was launched on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices in 2021. It included titles such as Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, Stranger Things 3: The Game and Card Blast.

The rationale behind the gaming push is to complement the platform’s shows and movies, while retaining customers as it increases subscription costs.

Previously, Netflix had said that it intends to bring games to more devices and is developing a more comprehensive cloud gaming service.

However, the company has not provided a specific timeline.

The expansion of gaming services to TVs would be a significant achievement.

Currently, the platform is built into smart TVs and is available on multiple platforms including those operated by Google, Amazon, and Apple.

Eventually, Netflix plans to launch a cloud gaming service, which will allow users to game over the Internet without installing them on devices.

While the app code findings do not guarantee that the company will launch the service, it does indicate that it has been testing the feature internally.