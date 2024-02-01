GlobalData’s Company Filing Analytics Database revealed that Netflix’s overall sentiment witnessed consistent growth in 2023. Credit: Shutterstock/Tada Images

Streaming giant Netflix has seen a remarkable boost in sentiment throughout 2023, driven by strategic initiatives such as a new advertising plan, paid sharing options, and a dynamic expansion into the gaming sector, according to findings from data and analytics company GlobalData.



GlobalData’s Company Filing Analytics Database revealed that Netflix’s overall sentiment witnessed consistent growth in 2023 for three consecutive quarters, culminating in a strong performance in Q4.



Netflix’s latest figures indicate a substantial surge in monthly active users, reaching 23 million, a significant increase from 15 million in December 2023 and a remarkable jump from five million in May 2023.



Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, commented on Netflix’s positive results, stating, “Netflix has shown promising results for 2023, particularly in the last quarter. The company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by its expansion into the gaming sector and strategic adjustments in its pricing approach.”



In addition to its user base growth, Netflix introduced a new advertising plan designed to reduce costs for customers. The impact of the US advertising plan has been positive, with the total average revenue per member surpassing that of the normal plan.

The company also initiated a measurement partnership with Nielsen in the US and introduced a paid sharing option, a significant move to enhance the streaming platform for paying members and bolster its business model.



Netflix, known for its adaptability and strategic vision, has expanded its product line, tapping into new revenue streams and entering the gaming sector.

The company views video games as a new programming genre, akin to its successful expansion into unscripted TV, animation, and original movies. For example, the release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy from Rockstar Games in Q4 2023 resulted in extraordinary download and engagement numbers, solidifying Netflix as a leading platform for mobile game downloads.



Furthermore, Netflix has excelled in delivering television shows, including both popular new series and return seasons across various TV categories.

With its global reach, personalised content recommendations, and creative marketing, the company aims to unite creators with vast audiences of devoted followers.

The recent announcement of WWE Raw live event programming aligns perfectly with the company’s strategy to cater to sports enthusiasts.



Singh concluded, “Netflix’s trajectory in 2023, marked by strategic adaptability and content diversification, reflects a visionary approach in the streaming industry. As it seamlessly integrates gaming and enhances user engagement, the company stands at the forefront of evolving entertainment landscapes, promising a dynamic and exciting future.”

