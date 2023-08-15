The initial test will include Night School Studio’s Oxenfree and Netflix Games Studio’s Molehew’s Mining Adventure. Netflix Logo on building. Elliott Cowand Jr / Shutterstock.com

Netflix’s vice president of games, Mike Verdu, has announced the company is to run a limited mobile games beta test for users in Canada and the UK.

In a blog post on Monday, Verdu announced the initial test will include Night School Studio’s Oxenfree and Netflix Games Studio’s Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an arcade style game.

The California-based Night School Studio was the first games studio to join Netflix back in September 2021.

Games will be playable via iPhone for TV users and by keyboard and mouse for PC and Macs.

Verdu said: ‘Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone […] This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time.’

Launched in November 2021, Netflix’s gaming platform, including the company’s titles, has only been accessible on Apple iOS and Android.

The streaming platform announced plans in March to release 40 games this year, with 70 more in development with its partners. This does not include the 16 games currently in development in-house.

Netflix’s in-house game studio, which opened in September 2022, is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

In October 2022, Apptopia released data showing that, after one year of release, Netflix Games had reached 34.1 million downloads. Apptopia also found that, in 2022, daily average user (DAU) numbers averaged 1.63 million.