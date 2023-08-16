The working group will help the Biden administration towards “sensible” AI regulations. Credit: icedmocha/shutterstock.com

The New Democrat Coalition (NDC) has announced the formation of an AI working group that will help the Biden administration towards “sensible” and “bipartisan” AI regulations.

The NDC will consist of working group Chair Derek Kilmer alongside Vice Chairs Don Beyer, Jeff Jackson, Sara Jacobs, Susie Lee and Haley Stevens.

The Coalition, which was founded 25 years ago, was a key group behind the passing of the recent 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act and the 2010 US-Korea Trade Agreement.

The group’s Chair, Derek Kilmer, stated that AI was the “next great frontier of technological advancement” that we are already experiencing “breakthroughs” with.

“As AI’s applications expand and change,” Kilmer explained, “it is incumbent on lawmakers to address its unique opportunities and challenges by creating a regulatory framework that both encourages growth while guarding against potential risks.”

He also stated that the working group aimed to propose AI policies that positioned the US as a “world leader” in AI innovation and safety.

The US is far from the only country to foster these AI ambitions.

The UK, which is hosting the global AI Safety Summit this autumn, has made also public comparable aspirations.

The UK is lagging behind the US in terms of its AI related deals according to GlobalData analytics.

Whilst the US recorded around 11,570 deals in the last five years, the UK only made around 1967.

The UK’s Secretary of Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan has previously called for the UK to take a “common-sense, outcomes-oriented approach” to AI regulation to transform the UK into a technology superpower by 2030.

The Ada Lovelace Institute state that for the UK, or any country, to achieve these goals they must create a set of regulations that address any issues that could harm public trust in AI.

The Institute’s 2023 survey of the British public found that 59% of respondents would want to ensure that there are “clear procedures in place for appealing to a human against an AI decision.”

As the US seeks to become an AI frontier, it will need to balance between encouraging AI development whilst also recognising the importance of human moderation within AI software.