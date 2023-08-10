The UK is aiming to become a global leader in AI regulation. Credit: Sean Aidan Calderbank/shutterstock.com

The UK government has named Matt Clifford, CEO of Entrepreneur First and Chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, to lead the AI Safety Summit this autumn alongside Jonathan Black, a current research fellow at the University of Oxford and former Deputy National Security Advisor.

The summit is the first of its kind to be held to discuss the safe use of AI.

Speaking on the appointment, the UK’s Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said that Clifford and Black’s “experience and expertise means that they are perfectly placed to lay the groundwork” of the upcoming summit.

Whilst the UK pushes for dominance in AI regulation, it has been reported that only 6% of MPs are confident that the country’s regulators have the skills or expertise needed to sufficiently regulate AI.

In spite of this, the UK remains adamant to lead AI legislation to enable the use of AI in its reformation of the NHS.

AI’s potential in healthcare and drug discovery is widely discussed, but incorporating AI into healthcare requires legislature that is water-tight around data protection and patient harm reduction.

The UK government’s appointment of Clifford and Black was announced alongside multi-million-pound funding by the government into AI’s incorporation into healthcare.

Over £500,000 will go to University College of London’s Centre for Interventional and Surgical Science towards a project that seeks to use AI frameworks to improve surgical outcomes.

The Centre hopes to use AI to shorten patient recovery time and avoid complications during surgery for the most common type of brain tumour.

GlobalData estimates that the international specialised AI applications market will be worth $71bn by 2030, boosted by its growing use in the healthcare sector, according to a 2023 thematic intelligence report.

“Artificial Intelligence will fundamentally alter every aspect of human life,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “As AI rapidly evolves, we need a global approach that seizes the opportunities that AI poses while grasping the challenges and minimising the risk.”