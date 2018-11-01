Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Medical cannabis legalised in the UK

The UK will today see a historic moment in drug legislation as cannabis-derived medical products become legal in England, Wales and Scotland.

However, they will remain tightly controlled, and will only be accessible via a prescription from a doctor.

The change follows their rescheduling to schedule 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations. It was previously classed as schedule 1, meaning it was considered to have no theraputic value.

It occurred after a strong of high-profile cases involving children who were having success using cannabis oil to control epileptic seizures.

The UK is already the largest producer and exporter of legal cannabis.

Clintons join Cameron at leadership summit

Former US Presidident Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former UK Prime Minister David Cameron will be among the main speakers at a leadership in South Africa today.

The Discovery Leadership Summit in Johannesburg will also be attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Clintons will jointly give the keynote speech.

Other attendees include Olympic medalist Caster Semenya and Goldman Sachs’s Jim O’Neil.

The one-day summit will commence at 8am local time (6am GMT).

Spotify announces latest results

Streaming giant Spotify will today announce its third-quarter results, with revenue predicted to be €1.34bn for the three months to September.

If this proves correct, it will be a marginal rise in revenues on the previous quarter, when the firm posted revenues of €1.27bn.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

However, while last quarter’s results led to Spotify shares soaring to record highs, this period comes amidst a wider stock slump in the sector.

The drop caused Spotify’s shares to drop below their initial list price, although the share value is anticipated to rise off today’s results.

Yesterday’s highlights