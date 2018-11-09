Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US holds key dialogue with China

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will today host key figures from China as part of a combined diplomatic and security dialogue.

The two will host Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and General Wei Fenghui, chief of the People’s Liberation Army’s Joint Staff Department, in Washington.

The meeting comes as the US and China attempt to warm their rocky relationship following a fraught few months dominated by the ongoing trade war.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to occur during the next G20 summit, which is being characterised as an opportunity to resolve current divisions.

Fashion industry called to give evidence

The bosses of several online-only fashion retailers are today being invited to give evidence to the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee.

These include Amazon, Asos, Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided, who have all been written to by chair Mary Creagh.

The committee is seeking evidence on staff wages, as well as the steps that the industry is taking to reduce the environmental damage caused by the fashion industry.

Macron and May meet for First World War centenary

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will today join French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of centenary of the First World War on Sunday.

Macron will be touring the Grand Est and Hauts de France departments, before attending memorial events in Albert and Péronne.

There he will be joined by May, where they will hold a joint meeting, before heading to the Commonwealth war graves in Thiepval.

Macron will arrive at Albert town hall at 1pm CET (12pm GMT), and May will join at 1:05pm. They will arrive at Thiepval at 3pm local time.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Yesterday’s highlights