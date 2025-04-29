Palo Alto Networks expects the integration of Protect AI’s solutions to enhance its Prisma AIRS AI security platform. Credit: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks has agreed to acquire enterprise AI security solutions provider Protect AI to bolster Palo Alto Networks’ position in next-generation cybersecurity.

Protect AI specializes in securing the use of AI and machine learning applications and models.

Protect AI provides comprehensive suite of products for advanced AI scanning, LLM security, and GenAI red teaming that operate on single enterprise ready platform.

By integrating with existing AI and security operations, Protect AI helps in protecting AI investments for organisations while enhancing operational efficiency, adopt MLSecOps and meet global data security and privacy standards.

Founded by AI leaders from Oracle and Amazon, Protect AI is backed by investors, including boldstart ventures, Acrew Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Knollwood Capital, Pelion Ventures, 01 Advisors, Samsung, StepStone Group, and Salesforce Ventures.

Palo Alto Networks expects the integration of Protect AI’s solutions and expertise is expected to significantly enhance its newly unveiled Prisma AIRS AI security platform.

Prisma AIRS aims to provide customers with better protection throughout the entire AI development lifecycle, addressing the need for model scanning, risk assessment, GenAI runtime security, posture management, and AI agent security.

This platform is designed to empower organisations to confidently integrate AI into their operational processes.

Palo Alto Networks senior vice-president and general manager Anand Oswal said: “By extending our AI security capabilities to include Protect AI’s innovative solutions for Securing for AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security.

“With the addition of Protect AI’s existing portfolio of solutions and team of experts, Palo Alto Networks will be well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for customers’ current needs, and also be able to continue innovating on delivering new solutions that are needed for this dynamic threat landscape.”

Upon completion of the transaction, the CEO, founders, and employees of Protect AI are anticipated to join Palo Alto Networks.

Subject to standard closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, the acquisition is planned to be closed by the first quarter of Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal year 2026.

Protect AI co-founder and CEO Ian Swanson said: “Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to scale our mission of making the AI landscape more secure for users and organisations of all sizes.

“We are excited for the opportunity to unite with a company that shares our vision and brings the operational scale and cybersecurity prowess to amplify our impact globally.”

In 2024, Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte expanded their strategic alliance into the EMEA and JAPAC regions. This allows Palo Alto Networks AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and joint offerings available to Deloitte clients globally.